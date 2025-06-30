Van Wert Police blotter 6/22-6/28/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 22 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Sunday, June 22 – charged Matthew McMichael with tax evasion while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, June 22 – served Eugene Tracy with tax charges while in the 300 block of Burt St.

Monday, June 23 – a motor vehicle accident occurred while in the 200 block of Keplar St. As a result, Marissa E.G. Kreischer was arrested for OVI.

Monday, June 23 – served Monica McKeddie with tax violation charges in the 300 block of N. Jefferson St.

Monday, June 23 – served Melissa Tracy with tax violation charges in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, June 23 – officers handled a hit-skip accident on N. Washington St. near Brooks Ave. The Ohio State Highway Patrol located the hit-skip vehicle in the 2000 block of Liberty-Union Rd. He was arrested for OVI and other charges related to the crash.

Tuesday, June 24 – a traffic stop was conducted on N. Washington St. near U.S. 30 and the driver was charged with driving under suspension.

Tuesday, June 24 – a tax violation was served in the 300 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, June 25 – a menacing incident was reported at the Van Wert Police Department.

Wednesday, June 25 – the police and fire departments responded to the 100 block of E. Maple Ave.

Wednesday, June 25 – a theft occurred in the 300 block of Cherry St.

Wednesday, June 25 – a criminal trespassing report was taken in the 500 block of Center St.

Thursday, June 26 – a welfare check was conducted in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

Thursday, June 26 – arrested Joseph Schaffer on an outstanding warrant while in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

Thursday, June 26 – a telecommunications harassment report was taken in the 600 block of Ulms Drive.

Thursday, June 26 – a found property report was taken in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Thursday, June 26 – arrested Stephanie Losh, 36, of Van Wert for OVI and open container.

Thursday, June 26 – took a report of an unruly juvenile in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Friday, June 27 – telephone harassment was reported in the 300 block of N. Wayne St.

Friday, June 27 – arrested Jeremy Grenzbach on an outstanding warrant in the 400 block of Gordon Ave.

Friday, June 27 – arrested Jeremy Paige on a warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, June 28 – a menacing by stalking report was taken in the 200 block of W. Maple Ave.