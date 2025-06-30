VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/27/2025

Friday, June 27, 2025

1:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:42 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Terry Road in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fisher Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a disabled semi-truck in the roadway.

11:31 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a subject not feeling well.

1:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dull Robinson Road in Liberty Township to check a 911 open line.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of dogs.

3:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to remove debris from the roadway.

5:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to check for a semi-truck with a report of smoke coming from the trailer.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for violating a protection order, a fifth degree felony. Jeremy Thomas Paige, 41, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.