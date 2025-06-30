VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/28/2025

Saturday, June 28, 2025

4:18 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township having difficulty breathing.

5:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gay Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:46 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township for a medical alarm.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Johnes Hughes Road in York Township for a complaint of trespassing.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2002 Ford Explorer being driven by Melissa Nihiser of Liberty Township was eastbound on Lincoln Highway approaching Tully Harrison Road. She swerved off the right side of the roadway and overcorrected the vehicle, then swerved off the left side of the roadway into a nearby field on the north side of Lincoln Highway. The SUV then rolled into the cornfield. She was able to drive it out of the field and parked it at 7692 Lincoln Highway. Both occupants claimed they had seat belts on and were going approximately 55 mph in a 55 mph zone. Nihiser claimed she had no insurance on the vehicle. Both occupants were transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. The occupant was then airlifted to Parkview Hospital. The vehicle was impounded and transported to Hague Towing. Nishiser was issued a traffic citation for DUI.

6:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a report of a stray dog.

8:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Village of Convoy for a complaint of juveniles being reckless on an ATV on West Tully Street.

11:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a resident.