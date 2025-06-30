VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/29/2025

Sunday, June 29, 2025

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

11:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hudson Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a stray dog.

1:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

4:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lewis Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of theft.

4:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Maple Street in the Village of Convoy for a child custody dispute.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a verbal dispute.

10:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a noise complaint.