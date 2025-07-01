VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 6/30/2025

Monday, June 30, 2025

7:23 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of dogs.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert to check an open line 911 call.

9:46 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with a dislocated knuckle.

11:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to check a report of a suspicious vehicle.