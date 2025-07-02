VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/1/2025
Tuesday, July 1, 2025
8:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
10:53 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Jared Wayne Shaffer, 26, of Pleasant Township was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
11:09 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of fraud.
11:22 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Willshire Township about a complaint of fraud.
1:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.
1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township to check a report of smoke coming from a silo. It was found to be a controlled burn.
1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of fraud.
2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ridge Township to assist in locating a runaway juvenile from the City of Van Wert.
3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of debris on the roadway.
4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division for civil contempt. Jeremy Joseph Grenzebach, 44, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.
10:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to recover property.
10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.
11:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township looking for a for a runaway juvenile from the City of Van Wert.
