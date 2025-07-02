VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/1/2025

Tuesday, July 1, 2025

8:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:53 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Jared Wayne Shaffer, 26, of Pleasant Township was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a complaint of fraud.

11:22 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Willshire Township about a complaint of fraud.

1:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township to check a report of smoke coming from a silo. It was found to be a controlled burn.

1:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on George Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of fraud.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ridge Township to assist in locating a runaway juvenile from the City of Van Wert.

3:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of debris on the roadway.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bellis Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court Juvenile Division for civil contempt. Jeremy Joseph Grenzebach, 44, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to recover property.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.

11:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township looking for a for a runaway juvenile from the City of Van Wert.