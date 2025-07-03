VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/2/2025

Wednesday, July 2, 2025

6:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

10:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to retrieve property that was located.

10:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jefferson in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an abandoned dog.

10:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a report of fraud.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Market Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of theft.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a domestic dispute.

3:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an abandoned dog.

4:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Sarah Florence Allen, 44, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township to check the welfare of a resident.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Marsh Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject who may have been in distress.

7:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident remains under investigation and no further information is available at this time.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Liberty Union Road in Union Township.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett in Union Township for an automated message of a possible crash. A phone was found to have been dropped and was returned to the owner.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a stray dog.

11:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Gamble Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of harassment.