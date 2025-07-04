PPEC Member Appreciation Day info

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative invites its members and their immediate family to join the co-op for its 2025 Member Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 12, at the co-op headquarters located at 401 McDonald Pike, Paulding. Parking will be located behind the Paulding Putnam office in the Paulding County fairgrounds lot. The annual celebration is an opportunity for members to enjoy free food, prizes, and family fun while getting a sneak peek at what’s next for their co-op.

A new look and a new chapter

As Paulding Putnam celebrates 90 years of service to local communities, the co-op is rolling out a fresh new brand that better reflects who it is today and where it is headed. This milestone is a chance to honor the co-op’s rich history while embracing a legacy of power and a future of connection. Members will be among the first to see the new brand and learn about plans for the years ahead.

Members will also get the first look at fiber internet package options. While internet sign-ups are not yet open, members are encouraged to fill out an interest form to help plan for when service will be available in their area. The form can be found on Paulding Putnam’s website: www.PPEC.coop.

Activities for all ages

Kids are welcome. Activities will include:

Tethered hot air balloon rides (weather permitting)

Giant fun slide

Zip line

Inflatable bounce houses, slides, rock climbing, and sports challenges

Face painting, balloon artist, stilt walkers, kid’s photo booth

Live linemen demonstrations including pole top rescues, underground locates, and touch a truck

Delicious meal provided

All attendees are invited to enjoy a complimentary lunch buffet including:

Teriyaki chicken and pulled pork

Cheesy au gratin potatoes

Green beans

Macaroni and Cheese

Cauliflower and broccoli salad

Iced tea, lemonade, and water

Assorted desserts

Paulding Putnam members are asked to please bring the registration card on the back cover of their July member magazine (Ohio Cooperative Living for Ohio members OR Indiana Connection for Indiana members.) This will help reduce long wait times.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is proud to serve nearly 14,000 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.