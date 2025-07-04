VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/3/2025

Thursday, July 3, 2025

6:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a resident.

10:31 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle in the roadway.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on High Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open 911 call.

2:11 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident about a complaint of a violation of a protection order.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.

6:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:21 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject feeling dizzy.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a private property motor vehicle crash.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Vision Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court, two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle, both fourth degree felonies and one warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Todd R. Baker, 42, of Richwood, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to check a open 911 call.