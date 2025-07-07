VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/4/2025

Friday, July 4, 2025

3:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a complaint of an abandoned vehicle.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Spencerville Delphos Road in Washington Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for a stray dog.