VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/5/2025

Saturday, July 5, 2025

6:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of two loose dogs.

7:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township for a report of three vehicles that had been damaged by fire. One of the vehicles was found to still be hot and smoking. Wren Fire Department was dispatched to the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

8:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject sleeping in a vehicle.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an open line 911 call.

1:23 p.m. – Deputies took a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported. The accident occurred on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

1:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Tully Township for a report of a loose dog.

2:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:12 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Nanette Lane in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was not feeling well.

6:14 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject who had fallen.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

9:02 p.m. – Deputies, along with Willshire Fire and Wren EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2016 Chevrolet Cruze driven by Ivan Jose Santis Lopez of Celina was traveling northbound on Wabash Road in Mercer County. Lopez drove through a stop sign at approximately 60 miles per hour, then crossed U.S. 33 and landed in a field north of U.S. 33. Lopez was found to be intoxicated and was arrested for driving while intoxicated. He was treated at the scene by Wren EMS. The vehicle was towed by 2A’s Auto and placed in impound.

9:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:30 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of a subject who had fallen.

11:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township to check an abandoned 911 call.