VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/6/2025

Sunday, July 6, 2025

12:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township, checking the area for a vehicle with a driver who may have been in distress.

4:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Alspach Road in Willshire Township for a report of a missing stop sign.

9:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Burt Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

2:41 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject not breathing.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a deer stuck in a fence.

3:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on German Church Road in Harrison Township to check the welfare of a resident.

3:56 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Van Wert EMS and LifeFlight from Mercy Health and Van Wert CERT assisted on scene. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:27 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

6:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

11:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of theft.