VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/7/2025

Monday, July 7, 2025

4:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Grill Road in Pleasant Township to check an open 911 line.

9:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy to deliver a message for the Delaware County Sheriff.

10:36 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Shaw Road in Tully Township for a subject who was ill.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

11:20 a.m. – Dispatched the Van Wert Fire Department to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a smoke alarm.

1:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as peace officers for a civil complaint.

1:50 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Ridge Township for a report of an injured deer.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2024 Nissan Armada driven by Hope Eutsler was westbound on Ohio 81. A 2023 Ram 3500 driven by Amira Soos stopped at the stop sign at Ohio 49, then failed to yield and pulled out onto Ohio 81 and struck Eutsler’s vehicle.. Both vehicles had minor damage and no injuries were reported.

2:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of harassment.

4:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Kinzle Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 709 in York Township to assist a resident.

7:36 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Bockey Road in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

8:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:45 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a subject with stroke symptoms.

9:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a complaint of harassment.

11:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject being disorderly. While at the residence, deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for a first degree misdemeanor domestic violence charge. Joshua D. Burnett, 47, of Hoaglin Township was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.