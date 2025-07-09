VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/8/2025

Tuesday, July 8, 2025

8:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of a loose pony.

9:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Wall Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

10:06 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of a suspicious person.

10:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy to check an open 911 call.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Wesley Stewart Harrison, 42, of Spencerville, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:39 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident in the City of Van Wert for a report of fraud.

7:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to remove debris from the roadway.

7:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township for a complaint of the roadway being blocked.

8:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Shenk Road in Washington Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

8:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

11:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property.

11:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Chestnut Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a controlled burn.