Van Wert Police blotter 6/29-7/5/25
Van Wert Police
Sunday, June 29 – a criminal trespass report was taken in the 1000 block of E. Main St.
Sunday, June 29 – domestic violence was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.
Sunday, June 29 – a missing person report was taken in the 500 block of N. Race St.
Monday, June 30 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 200 block of Atwater Drive.
Monday, June 30 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.
Tuesday, July 1 – arrested Zachary Scott Craig for persistent disorderly conduct and possession of drug abuse instruments in the 300 block of S. Shannon St.
Tuesday, July 1 – a runaway juvenile was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.
Tuesday, July 1 – a missing person report was taken in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St.
Tuesday, July 1 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 600 block of E. Sycamore St.
Wednesday, July 2 – a fraud report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Wednesday, July 2 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.
Wednesday, July 2 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Wednesday, July 2 – arrested James Adam Lee Vibbert for persistent disorderly conduct in the 200 block of S. Chestnut St.
Friday, July 4 – an incident of disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.
Friday, July 4 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.
Friday, July 4 – trespassing was reported in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.
Friday, July 4 – arrested Kenneth Justin for domestic violence by threat after an incident in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive.
Saturday, July 5 – arrested Kenneth Justin, 53, of Van Wert for obstructing official business while in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive.
