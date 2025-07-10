Van Wert Police blotter 6/29-7/5/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, June 29 – a criminal trespass report was taken in the 1000 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, June 29 – domestic violence was reported in the 600 block of N. Franklin St.

Sunday, June 29 – a missing person report was taken in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Monday, June 30 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 200 block of Atwater Drive.

Monday, June 30 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 300 block of Woodland Ave.

Tuesday, July 1 – arrested Zachary Scott Craig for persistent disorderly conduct and possession of drug abuse instruments in the 300 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, July 1 – a runaway juvenile was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Tuesday, July 1 – a missing person report was taken in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St.

Tuesday, July 1 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 600 block of E. Sycamore St.

Wednesday, July 2 – a fraud report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, July 2 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Wednesday, July 2 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, July 2 – arrested James Adam Lee Vibbert for persistent disorderly conduct in the 200 block of S. Chestnut St.

Friday, July 4 – an incident of disorderly conduct was reported in the 700 block of E. Sycamore St.

Friday, July 4 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 600 block of E. Crawford St.

Friday, July 4 – trespassing was reported in the 900 block of S. Shannon St.

Friday, July 4 – arrested Kenneth Justin for domestic violence by threat after an incident in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive.

Saturday, July 5 – arrested Kenneth Justin, 53, of Van Wert for obstructing official business while in the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive.