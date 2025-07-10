VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/9/2025

Wednesday, July 9, 2025

2:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of two loose horses.

9:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of two loose dogs.

10:14 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a semi-truck with a brake fire.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to check the area for an automated report of a motor vehicle crash.

10:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled semi-truck partially in the roadway.

2:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject feeling lightheaded.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

4:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Road in York Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Chenowith Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a violation of a court order.

6:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.