VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/10/2025

Thursday, July 10, 2025

12:05 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

1:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.

6:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose dog.

7:03 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location on Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for a subject having chest pain.

8:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of an injured dog.

10:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township to check an open line 911 call.

11:58 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sibley Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

2:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township looking for a semi-truck hauling an oversized load that caused damage in Putnam County.

2:50 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a grass fire.

3:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a vehicle that went through road closed signs.

4:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

5:48 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident in the City of Van Wert about a civil issue involving child custody.

7:09 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville Fire to an area of Converse Roselm Road in Jennings Township for a report of a grass fire.