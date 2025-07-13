Ice cream social set for this Sunday

Submitted information

OHIO CITY — Here’s the scoop – the St. Thomas Ice Cream Social will be held from 4-7 p.m. this Sunday, July 20, at 6299 German Church Rd. in Ohio City.

The full menu includes cream of chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, plus hot dogs and coney dogs. Potato salad, cole slaw, broccoli and cauliflower salad will be offered as well, along with various pies and cackes and of course, ice crea with all the fixings.

There will be a ladies bake sale and music will be provided by Sonny Chorvas.

It’s a free will offering and all proceeds will help the church support a fourth year student at Fort Wayne Concordia Seminary.