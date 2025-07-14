Van Wert Police blotter 7/6-7/12/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 6 – an animal complaint was taken in the 400 block of N. Tyler St.

Sunday, July 6 – a theft was reported in the area of Franklin Park.

Sunday, July 6 – arrested Jonathon Parsons on an outstanding warrant while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, July 6 – criminal damaging was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, July 7 – an improperly handling firearms report was taken in the 1000 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, July 7 – arrested Kyle Witten on a warrant out of Indiana. The arrest was made in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Tuesday, July 8 – a runaway child report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, July 8 – took a report for telecommunications harassment in the 100 block of Daniel St.

Tuesday, July 8 – an incident of menacing was reported in the 800 and 900 blocks of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, July 8 – a welfare check was conducted in the 600 block of Liberty St.

Wednesday, July 9 – an incident of passing bad checks and theft was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. The incident remains under investigation.

Wednesday, July 9 – a theft report was taken in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Wednesday, July 9 – arrested Nathaniel E. Thomas, 46, of Van Wert for obstructing official business and possession of drug abuse intstruments. The arrest was made in the 100 block South Ave.

Wednesday, July 9 – a report of a distraught male was taken in the 400 block of Shaffer St.

Wednesday, July 9 – an officer conducted a traffic stop on Congress Ave. near S. Shannon St.

Thursday, July 10 – arrested Zachary Scott Craig in the 100 block of S. Jefferson St. for persistent disorderly conduct.

Thursday, July 10 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, July 11 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway.

Thursday, July 11 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 1100 block of Lincoln Highway.

Thursday, July 11 – trespassing was reported in the 100 block of E. Sycamore St.

Thursday, July 11 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Friday, July 12 – a traffic stop was conducted on Ohio 127 near Sunset Drive.

Friday, July 12 – a parking ticket was issued in the 800 block of S. Race St.

Friday, July 12 – a parking ticket was issued in the 500 block of N. Race St.

Friday, July 12 – a parking ticket was issued in the 400 block of N. Race St.

Friday, July 12 – a welfare check was conducted in the 500 block of E. Main St.