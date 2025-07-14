VW streets to be paved; fireworks concerns brought up

All meetings of Van Wert City Council are held on the second floor of the Municipal Building on E. Main St. Council meetings on the second and fourth Mondays of each month. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

More than a dozen city streets are on this year’s Van Wert street repaving list, which was unveiled during Monday night’s meeting of Van Wert City Council. The list includes:

S. Chestnut St. – from Spencer St. to Main St.

N. Chestnut St. – from Main to Trinity Friends Church

S. Tyler St. – from Spencer St. to Main St.

Greenewald St. – from Harrison St. to Wayne St.

Maplewood Drive – from Ervin Rd. to Spencer

S. Vine St. – from Spencer to Main

E. Crawford St. – from Walnut St. to Wayne St.

Cherry St. – from Greenewald St. to Gleason Ave.

Biltmore Ave. – Woodland Ave. to the dead end

Green St. – from Biltmore to Gay St.

Gay St. – from Woodland Ave. to the dead end

N. Franklin St. – approximately 420 feet north of Sycamore St.

S. Walnut St. – from Hospital Drive to Ervin Rd. (chip and seal only)

Accoring to Mayor Ken Markward, the winning bidder for the work was The Shelley Company, with a bid of nearly $1.1 million. The mayor said the work has yet to be scheduled but will be done sometime during the remainder of the year.

The topic of home fireworks came up during Monday night’s meeting. Councilwoman At-Large Jana Ringwald said all council members received an email from a concerned citizen who requested the city “tighten down” the fireworks in the city limits.

In 2022, the Ohio legislature agreed to legalize the use of 1.4G consumer grade fireworks and set specific dates and times when they can be discharged (see list here). Discharging fireworks outside of those dates and times can result in a fine of up to $1,000, plus six months in jail. While state law allows fireworks, it also gives political subdivisions (villages, cities, townships and counties) the ability to ban them.

“This individual would like to see Van Wert consider a ban on fireworks in the city,” Ringwald said. “This individual cited other Ohio municipalities that have taken steps to protect residents by enacting bans, so this person is after a total ban.”

A ban on fireworks would need a council approved ordinance, however, there seemed to be little interest among council members in enacting such a ban. Councilwoman At-Large Judy Bowers, who served as President Pro-Tem in the absence of Council President Thad Eikenbary, said the matter still could be brought up for future discussion.

While the city’s brush pickup originally scheduled for this week was canceled, Mayor Markward said crews will still do a quick pass through of the city today and tomorrow.

At the end of Monday’s meeting, council members went into executive session to discuss an update on the state’s opioid litigation, but no action was taken afterward.

Council members agreed to schedule a Council of the Whole meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, July 28, to discuss penalties tied to the city’s junk and rubbish laws. Council’s regular meeting will follow at 6:30 p.m.