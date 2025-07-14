VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/11/2025

Friday, July 11, 2025

4:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of reckless driving. Deputies located the vehicle near Ohio 81. The driver, Drew Alan Ducheney, 29, of Ohio City, was found to have a warrant issued out of Lima Municipal Court for driving under financial responsibility. He was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a stray dog.

2:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to remove debris from the roadway.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Trevor James Allen Hummel, 20, of Fort Wayne, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Greenville Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:24 p.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert EMS, responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing and assault. The following subjects were charged with minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct and issued a summons to appear in court: James E. Mihm Jr., 30, of Pleasant Township; Noah Lee Blackburn Stechschulte, 21, of Pleasant Township, and Dakota S. Honshell-Crump, 23, of Louisville, Kentucky.

9:52 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a dryer fire.

11:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.