VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/12/2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025

1:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

6:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an open door.

8:30 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of harassment.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of an assault.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Washington Township to stand by as peace officers.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a dispute between neighbors.

11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Union Township to assist a stranded motorist.