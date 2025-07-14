VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/13/2025

Sunday, July 13, 2025

5:35 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burk School Road in Liberty Township for a medical alarm.

10:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township for a complaint of harassment.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in distress.

5:12 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Convoy Road in Union Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township to check an open 911 call.

10:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2017 Volkswagen Golf driven by Erica Lynn Valle of Wren was traveling on Wren Landeck Road east of Schumm Road. Valle advised that she swerved to miss a deer and left the roadway, striking a tree. No injuries were reported.