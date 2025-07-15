VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/14/2025

Monday, July 14, 2025

12:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in York Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident who may have been in distress.

10:37 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Poe Road in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

10:48 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on North Cleveland Street in the Village of Grover Hill to assist Grover Hill EMS.

11:07 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township, who has been ill.

12:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a domestic dispute.

12:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

12:52 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Van Wert for a complaint of theft by deception.

1:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Emerson Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of farm crops obstructing the view.

2:27 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.

4:13 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident about a complaint of harassment.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Airport Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

6:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of criminal trespassing.

6:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

6:41 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:59 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the City of Delphos about a violation of a protection order.

8:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township on a complaint of reckless driving.

8:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of fireworks.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist a disabled motorist.

9:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Blaine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

11:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brooks Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:33 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a carbon monoxide alarm.