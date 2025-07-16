New brand, fiber internet plans unveiled

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative (now known as Paulding Putnam) proudly introduced its bold new brand during its annual Member Appreciation Day event on July 12, celebrating the cooperative’s history and future. With over 1,200 members, families, and guests in attendance, the event marked a major milestone in Paulding Putnam’s 90-year legacy of service.

The new tagline — “A Legacy of Power. A Future of Connection.” — honors the cooperative’s strong foundation while signaling its forward-thinking direction. Based on last year’s member survey, the co-op simplified its name to the familiar “Paulding Putnam,” uniting both its electric and internet services under one trusted name. The updated logo now tells the full story: a lightning bolt stretching between the two Ps represents the co-op’s electric roots, while a cable swoosh symbolizes its future with fiber internet.

“A new service deserved a new brand to unite our electric and internet offerings as one,” said Samantha Kuhn, Paulding Putnam’s Marketing and Communications Manager. “We listened to our members and created a fresh identity that reflects where we’ve been — and where we’re going. Two essential services, one trusted cooperative.”

“After 90 years of powering homes and farms, our mission has grown beyond electricity,” added CEO Randy Price. “This new brand captures who we are today — a member-focused, technology-driven cooperative ready to connect our rural communities to the future with high-speed, reliable fiber internet.”

Paulding Putnam announced the launch of its lifestyle-based fiber internet plans designed to meet the unique needs of each household. Once service becomes available, each member will be able to choose from six tailored packages, ranging from casual browsing to ultra-connected smart homes, parental controls, gaming, and home offices. Pricing and plan information can be found online at www.ppec.coop/fiber.

Currently under construction are areas of Paulding and Putnam counties, including Paulding, Blue Creek, Latty, Washington, and Monterey Townships. These areas are expected to go live with fiber service within the next 3-6 months. Members may see contractor ITG out in the field or at their home, installing mainline fiber cable in marked Paulding Putnam vehicles.

To help guide construction and ensure service reaches the areas that need it most, members are encouraged to search their address and fill out the interest form at www.PPEC.coop/fiberupdates to receive updates when service is available for sign up.

Member Appreciation Day featured a range of family-friendly activities, including a free buffet lunch, zip line, inflatables, stilt walkers, face painting, safety demonstrations from linemen, and a free flashlight gift to celebrate the co-op’s 90th anniversary. Members also had the opportunity to speak with staff and board members about the new branding, internet packages, and the cooperative’s long-term vision.

“This day was about thanking our members and celebrating what makes cooperatives special — community, connection, and commitment,” said Price.

Paulding Putnam is a local electric and internet cooperative serving nearly 14,000 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.