VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/15/2025

Tuesday, July 15, 2025

2:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township to check an open 911 call.

8:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject with a foot injury.

9:06 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant for probation violation out of Virginia. Scotty Loyd Saylor, 42, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility pending extradition.

11:56 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Wren Landeck Road in York Township for a subject who fell.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

1:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Clime Street in the City of Delphos to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:18 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Rockford for a structure fire.

9:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Ohio 116 in York Township.

11:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.