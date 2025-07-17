Van Wert Counseling has new owner

Submitted information

Van Wert Counseling has announced a significant and exciting development in the life of the practice.

Longtime team member Katlyn Short, MSW, LISW-S, has officially assumed ownership, marking a new chapter in the organization’s continued mission to provide exceptional mental health services to the community.

Ms. Short has been a dedicated member of the Van Wert Counseling team for many years. Her clinical expertise and commitment to compassionate care make her well-positioned to lead the practice into its next phase. This transition ensures continuity in service and reaffirms the practice’s longstanding values of integrity, professionalism, and client-centered care.

Fomer Van Wert Counseling owner Susan Burchfield, MS, LPCC-S (left) is pictured with new owner Katlyn Short, MSW, LISW-S (right). Photo submitted



Former owner Susan Burchfield, MS, LPCC-S, will remain actively involved in the practice, continuing to offer counseling, mediation, and therapeutic services. Her ongoing presence provides stability and support during this transition.

Van Wert Counseling is a trusted private practice offering a broad range of therapy services, mediation, and an online parenting course. The clinical team also includes Sarah White, M.Ed., LPC, Britany Inkrott, MA, LPCC, and Stacy McAdams, MSW, LISW-S, each bringing unique strengths and a shared dedication to the wellbeing of individuals and families throughout the region.

Under Ms. Short’s leadership, Van Wert Counseling remains steadfast in its mission to deliver accessible, high-quality mental health care in a welcoming and supportive environment.