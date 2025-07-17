VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/16/2025

Wednesday, July 16, 2025

4:24 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from South Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of harassment.

5:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a loose dog.

7:22 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject with a nosebleed.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bebb Street in the Village of Venedocia to check the welfare of a resident.

10:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Giffin Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Professional Drive in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was disoriented.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Walnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a stray dog.

12:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police Department.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brodnix Road in York Township to assist juvenile probation officers.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of harassment.

5:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to contact a resident for Spencerville Police.

9:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Harrison Township for a report of suspicious activity.