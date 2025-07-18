VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/17/2025
12:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of an assault on Gamble Road in Ridge Township. Middle Point EMS responded for a subject with a possible head injury.
8:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jones Hughes Road in York Township for a report of domestic violence. Daniel Travis Neiferd, 47, of York Township, was charged with domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured deer.
9:36 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a cardiac event.
10:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply, a first degree misdemeanor, along with a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. Amber Marie Busch, 41, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
11:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a grass fire.
12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of debris in the roadway.
12:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a report of a subject who had fallen through a floor.
2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery in Union Township.
2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township for a report of fraud.
5:04 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a subject who was burned.
7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township for a report of suspicious activity.
10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject trespassing.
