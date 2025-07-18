VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/17/2025

Thursday, July 17, 2025

12:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of an assault on Gamble Road in Ridge Township. Middle Point EMS responded for a subject with a possible head injury.

8:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jones Hughes Road in York Township for a report of domestic violence. Daniel Travis Neiferd, 47, of York Township, was charged with domestic violence, a fourth degree felony, and is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured deer.

9:36 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Elm Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a cardiac event.

10:30 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to comply, a first degree misdemeanor, along with a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for non-support of dependents, a fifth degree felony. Amber Marie Busch, 41, of Lima is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:34 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a grass fire.

12:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

12:29 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a report of a subject who had fallen through a floor.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery in Union Township.

2:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township for a report of fraud.

5:04 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a subject who was burned.

7:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Little Auglaize River Road in Washington Township for a report of suspicious activity.

10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject trespassing.