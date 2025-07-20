Boot camp to be offered in Convoy

Submitted information

CONVOY — Calling all Recruits! Get ready to gear up for the Convoy Community VBS “The Armor of God Bootcamp” will be held July 24-27, hosted by Convoy Methodist Church, Countryside Chapel UMC and Sugar Ridge Church of God. Join us as we march into lots of fun, learning the powerful truths from God’s word for ages preschool through fifth grade at Convoy Methodist Church at 207 N. Main St.

Bring your cousins and friends Thursday and Friday to the meal at 5:15 p.m. and God’s Bootcamp from 5:45-8:15 p.m. with lots of singing and fun. Starting Saturday will be breakfast at 9 a.m. and God’s Bootcamp 9:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. with lunch provided. The offering will be a kiddo “Change War” during VBS and the offering on Sunday with all proceeds to go to the purchase of handicap accesible playground equipment in memory of Jae Ruby Springer.

All are welcome to the 2025 Convoy Community Worship Service to be held on Sunday July 27, at the Convoy Methodist Church at 10:30 a.m. Children will be participating in the service sharing what they have learned at God’s Bootcamp. All are invited to a potluck to follow worship in the church fellowship hall, bring a favorite dish with food in it to share. Table service and drinks will be provided.

To register and for more information, click here or contact Kimberly Thomas, director at 740.853.0553 or email convoymethodist@yahoo.com.