Eddie Munster coming to local drive-in

Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — Horror, comedy, and nostalgia fans, get ready – Butch Patrick, best known as “Eddie Munster” from the classic TV series The Munsters, is coming to Van-Del Drive-In on Wednesday, July 23, as part of the Munster Go Home Summer Scream Series, a thrilling drive-in movie tour celebrating the 60th anniversary of Munster, Go Home!

This one-of-a-kind summer event features a special screening of the cult-classic film Munster, Go Home! along with an unforgettable in-person appearance by Butch Patrick himself. Butch will also be showcasing his legendary coffin car, “Dragula”—as built by Hollywood car customizer George Barris—as well as “Eddie’s Chopper,” a custom Munster-themed motorcycle.

In addition, Butch will be filming interested fans for a sequence in an upcoming Summer Scream Series movie scene. Fans will have the chance to meet Butch, take photos with the Dragula and Eddie’s Chopper, get autographs, and hear behind-the-scenes stories from one of TV’s most iconic families.

Adding to the fun, the event will feature:

A chance to be in a scene or work behind the scenes on The Summer Scream Series Film Production

A Scream Queen Contest, where fans can compete for the title of “Best On-Screen Scream”

Classic car and motorcycle displays

Local sponsors highlighting outstanding businesses and community favorites

“I’m excited to hit the road and bring this event to drive-ins across the country,” Patrick said. “It’s a great way to celebrate the legacy of The Munsters and connect with generations of fans young and old who love monsters, movies, motorcycles, hot rods, and good old-fashioned drive-in fun.”

The event will begin at 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at Van-Del Drive-In on Lincoln Highway in Middle Point. The screening will begin at dusk.

Whether you’re a lifelong fan of The Munsters or introducing a new generation to the spooky-fun family, this is the perfect summer night out for all ages.