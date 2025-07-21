Van Wert Police blotter 7/13-7/19/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 13 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of N. Market St.

Monday, July 14 – a theft was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Tuesday, July 15 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 1100 block of Bell Ave.

Tuesday, July 15 – criminal damaging was reported in the 600 block of S. Tyler St.

Tuesday, July 15 – a report of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct was made in the 100 block of W. Crawford St.

Tuesday, July 15 – arrested Lowery Irby for domestic violence and after an investigation, he was later charged with strangulation.

Tuesday, July 15 – an offense against family report was taken in the 200 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, July 16 – arrested Amy M. Hart, 37, for driving under an administrative license suspension.

Wednesday, July 16 – a criminal trespassing report was taken for an incident that occurred on Hawthorne St.

Wednesday, July 16 – a vehicle with expired Ohio registration was towed from the roadway in the 400 block of Woodland Ave.

Wednesday, July 16 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 200 block of Daniel St.

Wednesday, July 16 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 200 block of W. Crawford St.

Thursday, July 17 – a resident reported someone broke into his vehicle and attempted to steal it while it was parked in the 600 block of Spencer St.

Thursday, July 17 – a motor vehicle was reported stolen in the 500 block of S. Chestnut St.

Thursday, July 17 – a dispute report was taken in the 300 block of Grant St.

Friday, July 18 – a burglary was reported in the 100 block of Balyeat Ave.

Friday, July 18 – a theft was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Friday, July 18 – a fraud report was taken in the 200 block of Parkview Court.

Friday, July 18 – arrested Lara Thomas on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Friday, July 18 – arrested Cassidy McKenzie Stoller, 23, of Van Wert on a warrant out of Allen County Common Pleas Court. The arrest was made in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Saturday, July 19 – charged Preston King, 18, and Ian Hutchinson, 18, both of Paulding with theft in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.