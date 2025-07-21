VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/18/2025

Friday, July 18, 2025

9:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of two loose dogs.

9:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a breaking and entering of a storage unit.

9:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren for an automated message of a motor vehicle crash. The incident was unfounded.

10:59 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a civil complaint.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies and Ohio City EMS responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in York Township for a subject who was disoriented and being aggressive.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of signs of a possible squatter using a vacant residence.

2:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of criminal mischief.

2:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Eastern Road in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident.

4:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in the City of Van Wert checking for equipment for the Lexington Police.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a stray dog in the roadway.

9:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Archer Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of domestic violence. Jose Michael Wills, 25, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on a first degree misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township to check the welfare of a resident.

11:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a report of criminal damage that had occurred on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township.