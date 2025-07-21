VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/19/2025

Saturday, July 19, 2025

12:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of suspicious activity.

3:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of domestic violence. Colin Emanuel Ganger, 25, of Middle Point, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on charges of strangulation, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Jonestown Western Road in York Township to stand by as peace officers.

10:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in Jennings Township for a report of criminal trespassing and theft.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

12:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harrison Street in the Village of Elgin for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of ATVs running on the road.

6:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wise Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an abandoned 911 call.

7:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Williams Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of domestic violence. Kyle W. Coble, 40, of Willshire was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on charges of strangulation, a fourth degree felony, and domestic violence, a first degree misdemeanor.

7:44 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for an odor investigation.

7:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a subject walking.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a motor vehicle crash on private property.