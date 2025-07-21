VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/20/2025

Sunday, July 20, 2025

1:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a report of an assault.

4:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of domestic violence. Dalton Robert Slocum, 21, of Harrison Townshi was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on a first degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence.

8:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mentzer Road in Tully Township for a complaint of field crops obstructing view.

10:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a domestic dispute.

11:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Chestnut Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Guilford Road in York Township for a report of two stray dogs running loose.

12:40 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who fell.

1:00 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having a reaction to several bee stings.

1:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a private property motor vehicle crash.

4:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a broken utility line in the roadway.

5:21 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a medical alarm.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

8:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Taylor Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.