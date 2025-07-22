VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/21/2025

Monday, July 21, 2025

4:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a suspicious person.

4:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

0748 hrs. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S 30 near Payne Road in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving two eastbound vehicles. A 2022 Toyota Camry driven by Kim Hamilton of Indiana, was in the right lane, and a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Brandon Bischoff of Indiana, was in the left lane of the four-lane highway . Hamilton attempted to move into the left lane and struck the front right wheel of Unit Two. This resulted in damage to the left rear door of Hamilton’s car and the right front wheel of Bischoff’s vehicle. No injuries were reported. Hamilton was issued a citation for a marked lane violation.

8:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Snyder Road in Liberty Township for a report of an assault.

9:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a dog that was being surrendered.

10:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of loose cattle.

1:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist in locating a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located within a few minutes of arrival.

2:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Water Street in the Village of Scott to deliver a message to a resident.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 33 in Willshire Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.

7:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a loose dog.

8:14 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.