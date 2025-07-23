VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/22/2025

Tuesday, July 22, 2025

4:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a stranded resident.

6:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:29 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township for a complaint of harassment.

9:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township to stand by as peace officers.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Congress Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township for a subject with a head injury from a fall.

5:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Union Pleasant Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of reckless driving.

6:34 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS and Convoy EMS to a residence on Blaine Street in the Village of Scott for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a complaint of harassment.

7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Pancake Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Oak Street in the Village of Convoy.

9:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a subject walking.