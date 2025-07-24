VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/23/2025
Wednesday, July 23, 2025
6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
6:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of a loose horse.
7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.
11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.
11:28 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.
11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
12:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of White Road in Willshire Township for a report of a traffic hazard.
12:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.
1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of theft.
1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.
3:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.
4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.
5:15 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Hattery Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who fell.
5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
5:54 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township for a medical alarm.
6:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of juveniles riding motorized vehicles on the streets.
7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of debris in the roadway.
9:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.
