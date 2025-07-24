VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/23/2025

Wednesday, July 23, 2025

6:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of a loose horse.

7:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

11:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

11:28 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

11:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of White Road in Willshire Township for a report of a traffic hazard.

12:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Sycamore Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of theft.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

3:53 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Mendon Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with chest pain.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

5:15 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Hattery Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject who fell.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:54 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Balliet Road in Harrison Township for a medical alarm.

6:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of juveniles riding motorized vehicles on the streets.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of debris in the roadway.

9:29 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.