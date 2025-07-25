Free public Wi-FI coming to Payne

VW independent staff/submitted information

PAULDING — Paulding Putnam has partnered with the Village of Payne to bring free public Wi-Fi to community spaces and fiber internet access to Payne residents and businesses, including those who are not electric members of Paulding Putnam.

Through this partnership, Paulding Putnam will provide public internet of 1gig upload/1 gig download speeds at no charge to the following locations:

Paulding Putnam Business Development Coordinator Peter Niagu is shown with Payne Mayor Lora Lyon. Photo submitted

Payne Fire Department

Village of Payne Offices

Payne Village Water Works

Payne Community Park

Buckeye Park

“This is about more than internet — it’s about access, connection, and community,” said Randy Price, President and CEO of Paulding Putnam. “We’re proud to support Payne with public Wi-Fi in parks and public buildings, and to offer high-speed fiber service to all homes and businesses in the village.”

“It’s been an honor to partner with Payne Mayor Lora Lyons,” said Nick Eltzroth, Chief Operating Officer. “Her forward-thinking approach will have a lasting impact on the village. Our goal is to help create communities where everyone—students, grandparents, local leaders, remote workers, and neighbors from all walks of life—has the access they need to thrive in today’s digital world.”

Internet service available to all Payne residents

Paulding Putnam is bringing fiber internet service to the village, and everyone is eligible to sign up, even if they do not have electric service from Paulding Putnam. Residents will soon receive letters with plan and pricing details. Information is also available at www.PPEC.coop/fiber, where residents can view packages and submit their interest.

Community-focused internet with no contracts or hidden fees

Unlike other internet providers, Paulding Putnam is a not-for-profit cooperative with a concern for community. Paulding Putnam’s fiber internet is designed to deliver fast, reliable service with no gimmicks, just simple, straightforward plans that work for everyone. Users can expect:

Symmetrical speeds up to 1GB upload and download

No contracts or hidden fees

WiFi 6 technology for faster, more secure home networks

24/7 local support

Tailored plans for every lifestyle — from basic browsing to smart homes and remote offices

When to expect fiber internet in Payne and nearby townships

Construction is currently underway in Paulding and Putnam counties, including Paulding, Blue Creek, Latty, Washington, and Monterey Townships. These areas are expected to go live with fiber service within the next 3-6 months.

Construction is slated to begin in Payne this fall 2025. To stay informed, residents are encouraged to visit PPEC.coop/fiberupdates, search their address, and complete the fiber internet interest form.

Submitting the form helps Paulding Putnam communicate directly with residents when service is available and ensures your household is included in planning efforts. Even if you are not an electric member, your interest matters and will be factored into the rollout. To learn more, visit www.PPEC.coop or call 800.686.2357.

Paulding Putnam is a local electric and internet cooperative serving nearly 14,000 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana.