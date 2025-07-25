VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/24/2025

Thursday, July 24, 2025

12:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

3:12 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Central Avenue in the City of Van Wert for an electric scooter left in the roadway.

5:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of theft.

6:19 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

1:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Mason Street in the Village of Middle for recovered property.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Elks Drive in the City of Van Wert.

2:34 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a subject with back pain.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township to assist a stranded motorist.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a noise disturbance.

7:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a domestic dispute.

7:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was later located.

8:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile is Daryana Slusher, a 15-year-old black female, 5 feet 3 inches tall, and weighing 120 pounds, with black hair and eyes. The juvenile was last seen wearing a burgundy crew-neck sweatshirt with a gold shirt underneath, along with jean shorts.

9:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:30 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a subject having difficulty breathing and disoriented.

11:44 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to an area of South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with chest pressure and no feeling in their legs.