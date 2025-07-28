Van Wert Police blotter 7/20-7/27/25

Van Wert Police

Sunday, July 20 – an assault was reported in the 800 block of Fox Rd.

Monday, July 21 – a report was made in reference to a motorbike being stolen from Thistlewood Apartments.

Monday, July 21 – a vehicle was towed from the 400 block of S. Franklin St. due to an ordinance violation.

Monday, July 21 – a single vehicle non-injury crash occurred at Willow Bend Golf Course.

Tuesday, July 22 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 900 block of Elm St.

Tuesday, July 22 – arrested Dyllen A. Redding on a warrant from Lima Municipal Court. The arrest was made in the 100 block of N. Lynn St.

Tuesday, July 22 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Tuesday, July 22 – a welfare check was conducted in the 600 block of N. Walnut St.

Tuesday, July 22 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 200 block of Daniel St.

Wednesday, July 23 – a trespassing report was taken in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, July 23 – an underage consumption/possession incident was investigated in the 200 block of Daniel St.

Wednesday, July 23 – officers handled a domestic dispute in the 300 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, July 23 – a trespassing incident was documented in the 900 block of Vision Drive.

Thursday, July 24 – officers took a report of a runaway juvenile in the 200 block of Daniel St. The juvenile was later located nearby.

Thursday, July 24 – an unruly juvenile was reported in the 300 block of Euclid Ave.

Thursday, July 24 – officers took a report of an unruly juvenile in the 500 block of S. Vine St.

Thursday, July 24 – a found property report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, July 24 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Friday, July 25 – a distraught male was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, July 26 – arersted Anthony Matthew Oliver for domestic violence in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Saturday, July 26 – criminal trespassing was investigated in the 300 block of N. Wall St.

Saturday, July 26 – a found property report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, July 26 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 900 block of Elm St.

Sunday, July 27 – officers took a report for a miscellaneous incident in the 700 block of W. Main St.