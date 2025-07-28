VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/25/2025

Friday, July 25, 2025

12:30 a.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

6:54 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Nathan William Romine, 46, of Decatur, Indiana, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a runaway juvenile. The juvenile was located in the Village of Ohio City.

10:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident on a complaint with a civil issue.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area on the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Jackson Township to check an open line 911 call.

1:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Emerson Road in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:23 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject with possible heat exhaustion.

5:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to check an occupied disabled vehicle.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Brandi M. Runyon, 34, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:47 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to an area of the Middle Point Ball Park on Veach Road in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who fell off a golf cart.

9:24 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who had fallen.

10:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2007 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Cayden Karl of Liberty Township was traveling eastbound on US 224 when the vehicle hydroplaned, causing it to enter the opposite lanes and spin out into a field. No injuries were reported.