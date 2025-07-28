VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/26/2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025

2:21 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a subject with chest pain.

8:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fife Road in Union Township for a report of a stray dog.

9:55 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of two loose dogs.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Town Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on the Van Wert Paulding County Line Road in Jackson Township for a report of counterfeit money being passed.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of reckless driving.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies, along with Ohio City Fire and EMS, Van Wert EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

4:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a stolen vehicle. The vehicle taken is a purple Yamaha Moto 4 ATV.

5:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of a tree down in the roadway.

5:43 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

7:26 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in Jennings Township for a subject who fell.

7:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a reckless driving.

8:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Glenmore Road in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

11:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a complaint of harassment.

11:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Thorn Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

11:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Sycamore Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.