VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/27/2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025

1:11 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on West South Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who fell.

2:12 a.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill EMS to a location on the Van Wert Paulding County Line in Jackson Township for a subject with a head injury from a fall.

4:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to assist the Van Wert Police Deapartment with an unruly juvenile.

7:27 a.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy Fire and EMS, responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

9:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Washington Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

10:45 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Hoaglin Center Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

10:48 a.m. – Deputies, along with Spencerville Fire and EMS and Ohio City EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township. A 2021 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Debora Smith of Mendon was eastbound on Monticello Spencerville Road at Ohio 116. She had a stop sign and went to cross Ohio 116 and struck the right side of a 2011 Chrysler Town and Country driven by Joshua Krieg of Saint Mary’s who was southbound on Ohio 116. Both vehicles had to be towed. One passenger from Smith’s vehicle was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Ohio City EMS, and a passenger from Krieg’s vehicle was transported by Spencerville EMS to Grand Lake Health System in St. Marys.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of South Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a fight.

12:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Harrison Township for a report of theft.

12:20 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

12:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of a minibike racing down the roadway.

1:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:37 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ries Road in York Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a semi-truck blocking the roadway.

5:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kings Church Road in Harrison Township to stand by as peace officers.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fort Recovery Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of harassment.

7:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of two loose dogs in the roadway.

9:14 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for domestic violence. Jose M. Wills of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

11:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Convoy Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.