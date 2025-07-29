VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/28/2025

Monday, July 28, 2025

6:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

6:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Elm Sugar Road in Tully Township to check on an abandoned 911 call.

8:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Elks Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of loose dogs.

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of two loose dogs.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ringwald Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2018 Ford Explorer driven by Diana Trammell was southbound on Ringwald Road, approaching 9748 Ringwald Road, when she went off the right side of the road, striking the mailbox at this residence. Trammell stated that she was reaching for her telecommunications device prior to going off the roadway.

2:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

3:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Boroff Road in Hoaglin Township to recover property.

4:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 1997 Dodge Ram driven by Kevin Fraker was westbound on Middle Point Rod. A 2000 Buick Park Avenue driven by Jonathon St. Hilaire was northbound on Dog Creek Road. St. Hilaire did not stop at the stop sign and was struck by Fraker’s truck. Both vehciles then went off the northwest side of the intersection. St. Hilaire was cited for not stopping at the stop sign.

5:11 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Maple Street in Tully Township (Dixon) to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:35 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having a seizure.

7:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a civil issue.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

10:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Race Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Church Road in Ridge Township to check the welfare of a resident.

11:00 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lewis Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject in respiratory distress.