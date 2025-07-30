Wannemacher promoted at CNB

VW independent staff/submitted information

Citizens National Bank (CNB) has announced the promotion of Bain Wannemacher to assistant vice president. In his current role, he has been responsible for facilitating home purchases and refinances, home equity, and other retail loan lending.

Bain Wannemacher

He started his career in insurance and supply sales and had a six-year stint as a business owner.

“I am excited to continue my role with the top-notch team here at CNB,” Bain stated. “I have always appreciated the way CNB puts its customers first and makes an impact. I look forward to my continued involvement in the community, working with realtors, and helping customers navigate the process of homeownership.”

Al Saylor, Van Wert Market President, states, “We are pleased at how quickly Bain has learned the process and excelled,” Van Wert Market President Al Saylor said. “He has a real passion for working and being part of the community. His experience in insurance and business ownership has proven to be a great addition to the team. I look forward to seeing his continued work with our customers, walking them through the home-buying process, as well as beginning the process of learning other types of lending.”

In his free time, Wannemacher spends time with his wife of six years and their daughter, as well as golfing and working out. Those interested in reaching out to Wannemacher to begin their home purchase or get pre-approved can call 800.262.4663, ext. 533.