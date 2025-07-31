60th anniversary open house to be held

Submitted information

Alexander & Bebout, Inc., northwest Ohio’s experienced, professional, design-build partner, will host a special 60th anniversary open house from 2-7 p.m. at the Alexander & Bebout office, 10098 Lincoln Highway, Van Wert.

Serving both residential and commercial clients since 1965, Alexander & Bebout, Inc. has built a reputation for delivering high-quality construction solutions across northwest Ohio. The firm takes pride in turning blueprints into reality and in helping clients build teams, dreams, and futures.

The open house is Alexander & Bebout’s way of saying thank you to the community that has supported them for the past six decades. Everyone – past clients, local businesses, community members, friends, and family – is welcome to stop by and celebrate with us. The event will feature: