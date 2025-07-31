Concert to be held downtown tonight

VW independent staff

The next-to-last installment of the Feel Good Friday summer concert series will be held tonight at Fountain Park in downtown Van Wert, with Lightning Express bringing the legendary sound of the Everly Brothers to life.

The show will captures every harmony, every hit, and every ounce of the energy that made Everly Brothers iconic. Known for their rich, authentic performances, Lightning Express will take the audience beyond nostalgia into a true celebration of the music that defined rock and roll and influenced generations of artists.

Tonight’s free concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. and concessions will be available at the park.

Next Friday’s final concert will be Boy Band Review, which is billed as the best boy band tribute in the country. The concert will be held in conjunction with Main Street Van Wert’s Block Party, which will feature over 10 food trucks, more than 20 local market vendors, a beer tent and more. Click here for more information.