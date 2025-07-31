VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/30/2025

Wednesday, July 30, 2025

5:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Converse Roselm Road in Jackson Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:08 a.m. – Deputies took a complaint from the juvenile probation office in reference to a juvenile destroying property.

10:37 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carpenter Road in Washington Township for a complaint of dumped trash.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a loose dog.

12:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 33 in the Village of Willshire for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2015 Freightliner with trailer, driven by Jarmanjit Singh of Indiana, was northbound on State Street and came up to the stop sign. A 2021 Ford Expedition driven by Luke Muszynski of Cincinnati, pulled up to the right of the rig. Muszynski stopped and realized the truck was turning right and honked his horn for it to stop. The truck struck the other vehicle with its trailer on the front left corner. Muszynski said he had his right turn signal on 150 feet prior to the stop sign and said Singh didn’t have his turn signal on until after the crash. No injuries were reported.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Walnut Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

2:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Third Street in the City of Van Wert to assist in locating a missing juvenile.

3:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bergner Road in Pleasant Township to check an open line 911 call.

3:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Canal Street in the City of Delphos to check the welfare of a dog.

3:35 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Wren Fire to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road for a report of a skid loader that had fallen into a hole where a controlled burn was taking place. The operator of the machine escaped with no injury.

4:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of domestic violence.

5:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to check the welfare of a dog.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Colwell Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:15 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with back pain.

7:22 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject who had passed out.

11:31 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos Fire to a residence on Clay Street in Washington Township for a general fire alarm.

11:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of debris in the roadway.