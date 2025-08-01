VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 7/31/2025

Thursday, July 31, 2025

12:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township to locate a vehicle involved in an incident in Indiana.

12:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

2:50 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear, a first degree misdemeanor. Brandon Potter, 39, of Mendon is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to assist Van Wert Police Department.

3:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Liberty Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a vehicle being ransacked, and nothing was found missing.

6:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a report of high water.

6:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Becker Road in Jennings Township for a report of high water.

8:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township for a report of a disabled vehicle left in their driveway.

9:15 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Harrison Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

12:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Daniel Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of animals.

2:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township for a report of fraud.

2:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Fulton Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:30 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a probation violation. Brandi M. Runyon, 34, of Van Wert is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. Route 224 in Ridge Township to check a 911 call.